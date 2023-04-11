Britannia Inn (West Glamorgan), The Clytha Arms (Gwent), The Heathcock (South Glamorgan) and The Old House 1147 (Mid Glamorgan) have all been named best in county by the 2023 National Pub & Bar Awards.

These four pubs are part of a 94 recognised in the best in county awards list and will be up for the regional and national Pub & Bar of the Year accolade at an awards ceremony in London on June 28.

The National Pub & Bar Awards takes into account the operation, design, training, team welfare, sustainability, food, drink, marketing and many other areas.

Pubs and bars across the United Kingdom are raising a toast ahead of the long Easter weekend, following the unveiling of this year’s National Pub & Bar Awards County Winners - https://t.co/4PAljDMgUi #pubandbarawards pic.twitter.com/sZp3aMDuq4 — Pub & Bar Magazine (@PubandBarMag) April 5, 2023

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards, said: “We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year.

“It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector.

"With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times.

"Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars. So, ahead of the long Easter weekend, why not check out the finest in your county?”

Other awards up for grabs include the Pub Brand of the Year, Bar Brand of the Year, Pub Chef of the Year and Sustainable Pub & Bar of the Year.

The 15 Regional Winners will then be announced ahead of the esteemed National Pub & Bar of the Year award, which in 2022 was won by The Frogmill in Cheltenham.

The full list of the Wales winners

West Glamorgan, Britannia Inn

Gwent, The Clytha Arms

Gwynedd, The Fairy Falls Hotel

South Glamorgan, The Heathcock

Powys, The Old Black Lion

Mid Glamorgan, The Old House 1147

Clwyd, Three Eagles

Dyfed, White Hart Thatched Inn & Brewery

The best pubs and bars in South Wales

Britania Inn - West Glamorgan

The Britannia Inn was named best in county for the West Glamorgan area. (Image: TripAdvisor)

What you've said on TripAdvisor: "We visited a friend on Gower who took us there for my wife’s birthday. I can’t say more than the food was excellent and the staff were really friendly and helpful. Definitely worth a visit. But worth booking."

"We just returned from our 2nd visit and we were equally impressed. I would challenge anyone to find better food for the price. The staff are to be commended too, so pleasant and accommodating, but proffesional with it. We will definitely return."

The Clytha Arms - Gwent

The Clytha Arms has been named among the best in Wales. (Image: TripAdvisor)

What you've said on TripAdvisor: "Nice location, good range of beers and ales, three of us had a very nice Sunday lunch here for a reasonable price. The staff were friendly and the bar area was cosy with a log fire."

"The Clytha Arms is very local to us and never disappoints. A great, regularly changing selection of ales and ciders, lovely food, great atmosphere and lovely seating inside and out."

The Heathcock - South Glamorgan

Our @OystersEdge aren’t to be missed… We have Fennel, Cucumber & Horseradish; Apple & Tarragon; Beer Battered with Tartare Sauce; and Hot Nasturtium Sauce. They’re all available in our Upstairs Bar, and downstairs as a snack before your starter…#oysters #oysterlover #seafood pic.twitter.com/KN6VsQnaDV — Heathcock_Cardiff (@The_Heathcock) February 21, 2022

What the Michelin Guide says: "Sister to the Hare & Hounds in Aberthin, this modest neighbourhood pub shares its passion for sourcing great ingredients and preparing them with care.

"A nose-to-tail ethos informs the enticing small plates and sharing dishes, homemade breads are a highlight, and two luxurious bedrooms complete the picture."

The Old House 1147 - Mid Glamorgan

What you've said on TripAdvisor: "Visited recently for our anniversary. Excellent food and friendly, helpful staff! Looking forward to going back soon."

"Easily the best food experience I've had in Wales. Great atmosphere and amazing food, beautifully served in a professional timely manner, I couldn't have asked for a better night."