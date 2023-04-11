The supermarket is extending the range of Nectar card discounts to cover 300 items in the shop.

Discounts will be applied when you scan your Nectar card at checkout in the same way as Tesco Clubcard prices.

Speaking to the Sun, Sainsbury’s CEO said the move was “just the beginning”.

He added: “Nectar Prices will give another reason to shop with us and create confidence for shoppers.”

The move comes as Tesco announced they would be reducing the value of Clubcard points.

Currently, Clubcard customers can triple the value of points when they spend at one of more than 100 'Reward Partners' which include Pizza Express, Disney+, Hotels.com and more.

The change will see shoppers only able to double their points rather than triple them meaning that they will get less for their money.

The change to your Clubcard points will come into effect on June 14, 2023, so get that date down in your diary.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Clubcard unlocks the best value from Tesco - from thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices, to money off your groceries and fuel, or accessing double the value of your vouchers with more than 100 Clubcard Reward Partners.

"Millions of people tap their Tesco Clubcard every time they shop, benefiting from access to more than 8,000 weekly deals on Clubcard Prices.

"And with potential savings of up to £351 a year, more people than ever before are making the most of the immediate value that Tesco Clubcard offers.

"We are making a change to how members can use their vouchers with our Reward Partners, but they will still be able to unlock great value in the same range of ways as before."