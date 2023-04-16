A commercial property, which is a stone's throw away from Newport city centre, is for sale - with the potential for two small busineeses, or for two units to be converted into one.

Red Dragon Estates is marketing the commercial property, on Bridge Street in Newport, with an asking price of £149,950.

Described as an “exceptionally good investment” the sale is of units which formerly housed Bakehouse Cakes and Natasha Marie Hair. The units could be used for similar ventures, or “easily converted” to create a larger space.

Both units have electric with mains, water, sewage, and basement cellar storage beneath.

The shop unit to the right (when facing the entrances) is the larger of the pair and includes a small customer area, plus:

Counter - including storage space such as cupboards and drawers;

An oven and a hob;

A stainless steel sink - including two basins and a drying area for wash-up;

Toilet facilities.

The unit to the left is somewhat smaller (4.19m x 3.43m) and includes a brick fireplace (not in use) which adds some character to the building, plus toilet facilities.

This unit has potential as a somewhat blank slate although it has previously served as hair salons (including Harrison Rabbitt Hair Salon which is now based in a bigger unit in Newport Arcade).

It could be used as a small salon or other business. Alternatively, the buyer could combine the two to create or facilitate one business.

The location, on Bridge Street, could generate footfall as it's near the city centre and Newport railway station.

There are also numerous independent businesses in the area, including:

All About Eve;

The Cellar Door;

Gem42;

Harbour Fish Bar;

Holy Cheesus;

La Pizzeria;

Holy Cheesus.

There's also a Tesco Express and Well Pharmacy based just up the road - Clytha Park Road.

Find out more or request a viewing: bit.ly/41cNGzo