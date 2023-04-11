TWO drivers, including a police officer, were been treated by paramedics after a two-way crash in Caerphilly County Borough.
Last night’s crash involved two cars - a Seat and a marked police car - in Pengam on the B4254.
The police car involved was responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the B4254, Pengam at around 5.50pm on Monday, April 10.
“Both drivers were treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.”
Gwent Police advised people to avoid the scene at the time.
The incident caused very slow moving traffic on the B4254 in both directions due to the road being partially blocked.
