The club, which trains and plays on the Raglan Sports Association Field, is building on the work its previous chairman Owen Batty put in to keep players looking smart and professional.

Jamie Finlay, who succeeded Owen in the role as well coaching the Under 16’s girls, said: “The Raglan JFC committee and club are really grateful for all the years of hard work and dedication Owen put into the club.

"During his time in charge our club grew from three teams to nine, with new players starting all the time.

“During Owen’s tenure he helped introduce our current funding model which means all our team sponsorship goes to funding team kit, meaning the subs for players are some of the lowest around.

“This means everyone at the club is doubly grateful to all our team sponsors, and in particular our newest - pointOne’s contribution means our oldest age group has been kitted out in bespoke reversible shirts manufactured by Matt Sports in Cardiff.”

Steven Rolfe, of pointOne, which delivers electronic point of sale solutions from its base in Newport, said: “As a local company, pointOne is pleased to be able to sponsor the Raglan U16s girls team.

“Supporting youth football is an important part of a community and enables the younger generation to participate in sports activities which promotes both physical and mental wellbeing.

“We are proud to be able to help the team facilitate this and wish the team the best of luck in their upcoming tournaments. We will be cheering them on for every game!”

Raglan JFC also hosts an annual football tournament with the proceeds going back towards the club in the form of training tops, Christmas parties and more.

The club continues to improve the facilities at the sports field with new lighting, car parking and other facilities with the support of its sponsors.