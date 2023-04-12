Keiron Grimes, of Caldicot, found the windscreen of his car had been smashed in the early hours of Sunday, April 9.

Mr Grimes said: “What has happened his highly disgusting and an extreme inconvenience.

Mr Grimes' smashed windscreen (Image: Keiron Grimes)

“I had a week of Easter activities planned for me and my son that have had to be cancelled.

“I also use the vehicle for my parents, my mum has just come out of hospital from a heart attack.

“It’s spiteful.”

Gwent Police are currently investigating the incident (Image: Keiron Grimes)

The incidents on Green Lane happened at around 1.20am in April 9.

Enquiries are currently ongoing, according to Gwent Police.