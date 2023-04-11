A THIEF who stole 12 bottles of Corona worth £11.49 from Tesco has been jailed.
Mark Halford, 46, pleaded guilty to the theft, plus six other shoplifting offences, including pinching Ferrero Roche chocolates valued at £37.20 from Sainsbury’s and £117.70 of goods from WH Smith.
All took place in Newport between March 12 and April 6.
Halford was sent to prison for eight weeks by city magistrates.
The defendant, of Gaer Road, Newport was also ordered to pay £371.40 in compensation.
