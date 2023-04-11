Sophie Russon, 20, from Newport, was one of five people in the crash, in which Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 20, and Rafel Jeanne, 21, died.

Ms Russon and Shane Loughlin, 32, were rushed to hospital after the car was found shortly after midnight on Monday, March 6 - two days after the group were reported missing.

Now Ms Russon's mother Anna Certowicz has spoken of how her daughter is awake and is reading Facebook messages left for her.

Crash survivor Sophie Russon (Image: Wales News Service)

In a Facebook post Anna Certowicz said: “Thank you all so much Sophie Russon can read all of his now and see all of your love and kindness we’ve received and we are all truly grateful and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Ms Russon fractured her skull, broke her neck and spine and suffered a bleed on the brain.

Previously Anna Certowicz had spoken of how her daughter was left lying next to the bodies of her friends for 46 hours and was "unrecognisable."

Sophie Russon (Image: Newsquest)

The day after the car was found police watchdog the IOPC announced it had begun an investigation into how missing persons reports, filed with Gwent Police and South Wales Police on March 4 and 5, respectively, were handled by the two forces.

Last month the Argus revealed that a sixth passenger, Joel Lia was dropped off hours before the fatal crash. The group of six went to a seaside caravan park after drinking in a nightclub.

Joel was in the car hours before the crash (Image: Wales News Service)

Now, a boxing event has been arranged to help the families of Ms Ross, Ms Smith and Ms Russon - all from Newport.

A post on social media stated that the event had been set up "with the blessing of the families".

"Everyone in Newport has been affected directly or indirectly by this tragic accident and Newport has really come together over the last few weeks," the organisers write.

"The venue has been confirmed and I am happy to announce fight night will be June 10.

"The venue holds 1,000 people so let's fill it."

The venue has not been publicly confirmed as yet, but the post states that tickets will be made available soon.