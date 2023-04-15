The British chain bakery has more than 2,000 venues across the UK – and Newport has its fair share of them.

Here are the food hygiene ratings for all the Greggs in Newport...

Inspected in 2023:

Greggs at the Ringland Centre has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on February 28, 2023.

Inspected in 2022:

Greggs in Malpas Road has a three (generally satisfactory) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on December 15, 2022.

Greggs in Friars Walk has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on November 17, 2022.

Greggs in Usk Way has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on September 26, 2022.

Greggs in Commercial Street has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on August 31, 2022.

Greggs in Tredegar Street in Pontymister has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on August 31, 2022.

Greggs at the Maesglas Retail Park - which includes a drive-through - has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on February 11, 2022.

Greggs and the Stow Hill Service Station has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on January 20, 2022.

Inspected in 2021:

Greggs at Unit 19A of the Newport Retail Park has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on October 25, 2021.

Inspected in 2019:

Greggs in Lakeside Drive in Coedkernew has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on September 9, 2019.

Greggs in High Street has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on August 5, 2019.

Greggs at Tesco Extra in Newport Retail Park has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on February 5, 2019.

Greggs in Caerleon Road has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on January 10, 2019.

All ratings correct as of Tuesday, April 11, 2023.