Gary Salter, 70, pleaded guilty to causing £2,500 worth of criminal damage to a Tesla Model 3 at Heol Senni in the Bettws area of the city.

The offence occurred on June 26 last year, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

The defendant, of Avondale Road, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for 12 months.

Salter must pay £1,500 in compensation.