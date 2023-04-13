Newport’s Festival of Comedy is set to return to Tredegar Park for its third year on Sunday, July 16.

Previous headliners have included Jason Manford and Bill Bailey, but for 2023 the headliner will the master of the one-liner: Milton Jones.

The award-winning comedian – who you may know from regular appearances on Mock the Week on BBC2 or feature appearances on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Live at the Apollo, and Dave’s One Night Stand.

He’ll be bringing his uniquely absurd one-liners (and dead pan humour) to the festival.

Joining Milton at the festival – which will also include live music, street food, and a funfair – will be:

Tom Davis (who you may know from A League of their Own, The Last Leg, Live at the Apollo, King Gary, The Curse, Murder in Successville);

Mark Watson (known for recent TV appearances including on QI, Taskmaster, and Bear Gryll’s Celebrity Island among others);

Rhys James (who you may know from Roast Battle, Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central, A League of their Own, Live at the Apollo, and Mock the Week. He performed six solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe to sell-out audiences and critical acclaim);

Ivo Graham (who has sold out six runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and appeared on TV shows including Have I Got News For You, QI, The Last Leg, Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, and The Football’s On);

MC Maisie Adam (whose recent tour ‘Buzzed’ received rave reviews and who has appeared on Live at the Apollo, A League of their Own, Mock the Week, Roast Battle, and The Last Leg.

Festival of Comedy director, Mark Hopkins, said:

“We’ve got a stellar line-up this year which we think is the best yet! “We’ve got a variety of comedic styles to tickle all types of humour and we’re looking forward to delivering another excellent experience for Wales!”

The Festival of Comedy will take place at Tredegar Park on Sunday, July 16, with tickets available online via thegigglinggoat.co.uk