The crash at about 5.15pm on Wednesday, April 5, involved four cars, two black Mercedes cars, a red Citroen, and a grey Dacia.

The driver of the Dacia, a man from Tredegar, was arrested under suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

The 58-year-old was later released under investigation.

The incident caused the A472 to be closed in both directions between Albion Road and A4043.

At the time of the crash Gwent Police warned drivers that journey times would be increased and diversions were placed along Blaen Dare Road.