A MAN has appeared in Newport Magistrates’ Court on a sawn-off shotgun charge.
Adam Challenger, 41, has been charged with a number of offences that include possessing a shortened shotgun, assaulting police officers and criminal damage in Ebbw Vale on April 3.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on April 20.
Challenger, of Glyndwr Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was remanded in custody.
