Justin Price, 14, was last seen on Friday, April 7, near Scwrfa Stores, Tredegar at around 6.10pm and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is around 5ft 4ins tall, with long dark hair covering his eyes and was last seen wearing a black Mercier tracksuit.

Justin Price was last seen on Friday 7 April (Image: Gwent Police)

Justin has links to the Blackwood and Ilford, London area.

The 14-year-old is urged to get in contact with the police to confirm he is safe and well.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media quoting 2300111687.”