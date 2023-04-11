The two-way crash on the A469 junction, Watford Road, Caerphilly involved two cars a silver Citroen C1 and a white Volkswagen transporter van.

The driver of the Citroen C1 was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the VW Transporter, a 35-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 35-year-old has been released as the forces’ investigation continues.

Gwent Police attended the crash at around 10.20pm on Friday, April 7, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers investigating the collision want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A469, or Watford Road, between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Friday, April 7, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

“Call 101, quoting log reference 2300111968, or send us a direct message on social media.”