The bridge, which spans the Severn and the Wye from Chepstow to Aust, has been shut to all traffic as of approximately 7.20am.

Traffic will now be diverted over the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

The M48 bridge is closed in both directions.

National Highways have said that the closure is due to "wind gusts of up to 68mph".

Has the work on the M48 Severn Bridge finished?





Yes.

Inspections have been taking place since June on eight sections across the two main cables as part of a £5 million safety investigation by National Highways.

Inspections take place every six years - the main cables are wedged open allowing the team to see right to the centre and to assess the condition of the 53 wires inside.

Completion of the work by National Highways, working with contractors Amey and VolkerLaser, means that the cable inspection gantries and traffic management have now been removed.

How often is the Severn Bridge closed?





Regular users of the crossing will know that the M48 bridge is often affected by strong winds.

During the period of January 2021 to January 2022, National Highways stats revealed that the bridge was closed 60 times.

There were 50 planned closures and 10 additional closures due to other factors such as high winds.

This equates to more than one closure a week during 2021, on average.