A MAN has appeared in Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with causing £90,000 worth of damage to four police cars on the Prince of Wales Bridge.
Matthew Woody-Jones is accused of driving a Ford Transit van dangerously, driving while disqualified and causing criminal damage to the Gwent Police vehicles on April 6.
The 33-year-old defendant, of West Street, Bedminster, Bristol is due to appear at the crown court on April 24.
Woody-Jones was remanded in custody.
