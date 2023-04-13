A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with kidnap, assault and making a threat to kill allegations.
Joshua Lippok, 32, of Clos Cae Nant, Southville, Cwmbran was remanded in custody following the hearing.
The prosecution claims the charges took place against a woman on March 30.
Lippok is due to appear before the crown court on May 9.
