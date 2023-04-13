DEVON BANCROFT, 24, of Tillery Street, Abertillery was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on the A467 in Brynmawr on December 3, 2022.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EVIE LEWIS, 26, of Woodfield Terrace, Tir-Y-Berth, Caerphilly must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating at the Cross Keys Inn, Cefn Hengoed on January 28.

DANNI RICHARDSON, 32, of St Curigs Garden, Langstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on November 14, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYS ROBERTS, 42, of Conway Croft, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on February 20.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

JANE FELICITY WILKINSON, 49, of Gwern Berthi Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KEENAN SAWYERS, 26, of Moore Crescent, Newport was fined £80 after he admitted possession of cannabis on March 15.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

RICHARD LEWIS, 37, of Mill Heath, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Bettws Lane, Cwmbran on December 16, 2022.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

THOMAS SEAN JAMES, 28, of Malpas Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at The Maltings, Cwmbran on November 12, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MASON KEEPIN-DAVIES, 21, of Ogmore Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with a worn tyre on Malpas Road on October 23, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LUKE NATHAN TAYLOR, 30, of James Street, Penygarn, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at The Maltings, Cwmbran on November 12, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

VALERIE BARCLAY, aged 69, of High Cross Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 27mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on November 28, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GERALDINE KNIGHT, 42, of Bishton Road, Bishton, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

HAYLEY MICHELLE CECEN, 50, of Waunddu, Pontnewydd, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH DAVID JENKINS, 41, of Trent Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on November 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KRISS JENNICK, 44, of Thomas Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road, Bargoed on October 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID CALLUM MITCHELL, 29, of Cae Dwmlyn Road, Llansoy, Monmouthshire must pay £350 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 31mph in a 20mph zone on Monmouth Road, Usk on September 16, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

PETR SMIGA, 33, of Cardiff Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Commercial Street on November 12, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.