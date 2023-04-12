If the answer is yes, you could get the chance today near Chepstow.

The Wye Valley Greenway has repurposed part of the long-since defunct railway line between Chepstow and Monmouth.

Two years ago part of the line, through a 1km tunnel near the former National Diving and Activity Centre (NDAC) just outside Chepstow, was opened to the public for the first time.

The tunnel has been closed during the winter, but now it is open once more.

At its deepest point, the tunnel is some 100m below the surface.

There is a slight curve in the track as you head through, giving the illusion that the underground section is far longer than it is.

Now, however, there will be the rare chance to experience the subterranean walkway in complete darkness.

It has been revealed that electrical works at the former NDAC could result in the lighting systems in the tunnel being affected.

Wye Valley Greenway volunteers said: "The tunnel power supply will be disconnected between 11am and 1pm today (Wednesday, April 12).

"The tunnel will remain open during this time, but you must be prepared for the lights to go out as we cannot guarantee our battery backup will last for the duration of this outage.

"Accordingly, if you have plans to use Tidenham tunnel during this time, please consider carrying a spare torch. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused."

They stressed that power outages such as the one today are the only reason for using your own torch in the tunnel.

"If the power is on please use the lights provided and protect the resident bats," they said.

When was the Wye Valley Greenway opened?





Volunteers from charitable organisation Greenways and Cycleroutes originally surveyed the route in 2018.

They supervised construction by local contractors and organised volunteer work camps to repair structures, put up fences and install lighting and bat shelters.

The tunnel was surveyed for 18 months before being opened to the public, as the area is important for lesser horseshoe bats.

Low level lighting has been installed which, although disorienting at first, gives the tunnel atmosphere as well as protecting the bats.