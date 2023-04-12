The M48 Severn Bridge remains closed and more travel disruption could be seen as the day progresses.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for Gwent and the wider south Wales region.

Weather warning forecast for Newport

Wednesday - 12pm - six degrees with 80 per cent chance of rain. Gusts of 40mph with very good visibility.

Wednesday - 5pm - eight degrees with 60 per cent chance of rain. Gusts of 30mph with very good visibility.

Wednesday - 9pm - seven degrees with 50 per cent chance of rain. Gusts of 38mph with good visibility.

Weather warning forecast for Ebbw Vale

Wednesday - 12pm - five degrees with 95 per cent chance of rain. Gusts of 47mph with good visibility.

Wednesday - 5pm - five degrees with 80 per cent chance of rain. Gusts of 28mph with good visibility.

Wednesday - 9pm - four degrees with 90 per cent chance of rain. Gusts of 44mph with moderate visibility.

Weather warning forecast for the Vale of Glamorgan

The weather warning for wind remains in place for the Vale of Glamorgan.

Wednesday - 12pm - seven degrees with a 90 per cent chance of rain. Gusts of 46mph with excellent visibility.

Wednesday - 5pm - eight degrees with 80 per cent chance of rain. Gusts of 43mph with very good visibility.

Wednesday - 9pm - seven degrees with 50 per cent chance of rain. Gusts of 47mph and very good visibility.