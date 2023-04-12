DRAMATIC drone images show the damage caused by a grass fire on a mountainside near Abergavenny.
The images, taken by Rhys Humphrey, show the blackened landscape after the fire on Deri Mountain, just to the north of the town.
The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Monday, April 10.
Residents reported smelling smoke and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) were soon called.
Fire service statement on Deri fire
A SWFRS spokesperson said: "At approximately 5.29pm on Monday, April 10, we received reports of a grass fire near Underhill Crescent in Abergavenny.
"Crews from Abergavenny Fire and Rescue station attended the scene and used specialist equipment to extinguish the fire and dampen down hotspots.
"A stop message was received at approximately 7.21pm."
The fire service did not confirm whether they believed the fire to have been deliberately started or not.
-
Local reports also mentioned a group of youths worrying sheep near the scene of the fire at around the same time.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here