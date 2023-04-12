The images, taken by Rhys Humphrey, show the blackened landscape after the fire on Deri Mountain, just to the north of the town.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Monday, April 10.

Residents reported smelling smoke and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) were soon called.

Fire service statement on Deri fire

A SWFRS spokesperson said: "At approximately 5.29pm on Monday, April 10, we received reports of a grass fire near Underhill Crescent in Abergavenny.

"Crews from Abergavenny Fire and Rescue station attended the scene and used specialist equipment to extinguish the fire and dampen down hotspots.

"A stop message was received at approximately 7.21pm."

The fire service did not confirm whether they believed the fire to have been deliberately started or not.

Local reports also mentioned a group of youths worrying sheep near the scene of the fire at around the same time.