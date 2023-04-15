A HISTORICALLY-IMPORTANT farmhouse is on the market for the first time in more than 55 years.
Ty Uchaf Farm, situated on nearly 100 acres of land near Abergavenny, is on the market for the first time since 1967.
It is being marketed by J Straker, Chadwick & Sons Limited, who are asking for offers in the region of £1,500,000.
The farmhouse itself, which dates to the 17th century and is Grade II-listed, overlooks the stunning Usk Valley.
The ground floor of the farmhouse includes:
- A farmhouse kitchen with an electric cooker point, sink, oil fire Stanley range in original fireplace;
- A sitting room with fireplace including a wood burner plus tiled and oak frame with a mirror;
- A walk-in pantry with fitted shelves;
- An office/study;
- A utility room (with plumbing for a washing machine);
- A shower room,
- Old dairy.
The first floor has four bedrooms – offering spectacular views – and a bathroom. There is also an attic with potential for conversion.
But the land (98.79 acres of it) and array of outbuildings based on it are – arguably – what makes this listing stand out. A potential buyer could use this space for agriculture or leisure.
There are lawned areas, with shrubs, and a path to the summerhouse. The original farmyard is based here which is mostly original stone cobble with a rare “stone stile” lower wall.
The property also boasts an outside kitchen, which is a detached stone building including a fireplace/bake oven. There is also a kitchen garden with a variety of fruit and vegetables. There are also 18 young mixed fruit trees based in an orchard on the grounds.
There is also has a defended enclosure – ‘Crug y Gaer’ – believed to date from the Iron Age which is a scheduled ancient monument (protected by law).
There is an impressive barn/cow shed range which includes a stable, an isolation box, a cow shed, the main barn (boasting storage either side), a top barn, plus an open fronted shed/car port.
Based away from the farmhouse and barns are a number of farm buildings, such as:
- Sheep shed;
- Fodder barn (with electric and CCTV);
- Lean-to
- Polytunnel/lambing shed;
- Detached stone barn in good order, with water available.
This listing is available online at bit.ly/402RCSg
