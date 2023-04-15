Ty Uchaf Farm, situated on nearly 100 acres of land near Abergavenny, is on the market for the first time since 1967.

It is being marketed by J Straker, Chadwick & Sons Limited, who are asking for offers in the region of £1,500,000.

The farmhouse itself, which dates to the 17th century and is Grade II-listed, overlooks the stunning Usk Valley.

The ground floor of the farmhouse includes:

A farmhouse kitchen with an electric cooker point, sink, oil fire Stanley range in original fireplace;

A sitting room with fireplace including a wood burner plus tiled and oak frame with a mirror;

A walk-in pantry with fitted shelves;

An office/study;

A utility room (with plumbing for a washing machine);

A shower room,

Old dairy.

The first floor has four bedrooms – offering spectacular views – and a bathroom. There is also an attic with potential for conversion.

But the land (98.79 acres of it) and array of outbuildings based on it are – arguably – what makes this listing stand out. A potential buyer could use this space for agriculture or leisure.

There are lawned areas, with shrubs, and a path to the summerhouse. The original farmyard is based here which is mostly original stone cobble with a rare “stone stile” lower wall.

The property also boasts an outside kitchen, which is a detached stone building including a fireplace/bake oven. There is also a kitchen garden with a variety of fruit and vegetables. There are also 18 young mixed fruit trees based in an orchard on the grounds.

There is also has a defended enclosure – ‘Crug y Gaer’ – believed to date from the Iron Age which is a scheduled ancient monument (protected by law).

There is an impressive barn/cow shed range which includes a stable, an isolation box, a cow shed, the main barn (boasting storage either side), a top barn, plus an open fronted shed/car port.

Based away from the farmhouse and barns are a number of farm buildings, such as:

Sheep shed;

Fodder barn (with electric and CCTV);

Lean-to

Polytunnel/lambing shed;

Detached stone barn in good order, with water available.

This listing is available online at bit.ly/402RCSg