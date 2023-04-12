The budget flatpack furniture chain released a statement which argued customers who own its BLÅVINGAD fishing game multicolour to stop using the toy and return it to the retailer for a full refund.

The game features wooden fishing rods that have magnets attached to the end.

The rods are designed to be used to pick up wooden shapes as if the child was fishing.

IKEA is recalling the BLÅVINGAD fishing game, multicolour, owing to reports of small metal rivets coming loose from the painted wooden shapes, presenting a potential choking hazard. For more info, go to: https://t.co/tb1cXWDTu5

We apologise for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/pE2rULna5Y — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) March 21, 2023

Ikea recalls BLÅVINGAD fishing game amid potential choking concerns

However, Ikea has said that it is taking 'precautionary measures' to remove the product from shelves following reports that small rivets on the toy have come loose.

The Scandinavian homeware company told customers: "Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore, we are taking precautionary measures and recalling BLÅVINGAD fishing game multicolour, due to a potential choking hazard.

"IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards on the markets where they are sold.

"Despite of this it has come to our attention that small rivets on the toy can come loose, which results in a potential choking hazard, especially for smaller children.

Ikea has asked that all customers who own the Blavingad fishing game, multicolour, to stop using it and return it to an Ikea store for a full refund.

It advised shoppers that proof of purchase is not required and apologised for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The affected batch numbers are 10526506, 00531834, 30531837 and 10539622.

Customers should visit the IKEA website or contact its customer services at 0203 645 0010 for further information.