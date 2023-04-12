The extension means items will remain locked to their current prices throughout the summer after it had been due to end in Easter.

The refreshed price locked list includes fresh produce such as British White Mushrooms (300g – £1), Select Farms Easy Peeler satsumas (750g - £2) and Granny Smith Apples (four for £2), cupboard go-to Medium Egg Noodles (250g - £1.15) and family essential washing up liquid (£1).

M&S’ price locked items sit alongside its existing Remarksable Value range – launched in 2019 – and including over 100 everyday staples, from Vitamin-D enriched Super Soft Wholemeal Medium Sliced Bread (800g – 85p) to line-caught Tuna Chunks in Spring Water (160g - £1.10) and Corn Flakes (500g – 85p).

All Remarksable items are price benchmarked against key competitors to guarantee the best value for customers. Six in ten families say value is the single most important factor when deciding where to shop.

It comes as supermarket shoppers faced food inflation of more than 18 per cent in February.

M&S Food managing director Alex Freudmann said: "Listening to customers right now, value remains firmly top of the list.

“That’s why our priority is delivering our trusted value promise – offering the best possible quality at the best possible price.

“By extending our price lock until Summer, we’re giving customers certainty on the products they love to shop.

“At the heart of our trusted value promise remains our Remarksable value range. Customers shopping our Remarksable products can be confident each is price benchmarked against key competitors but still sourced to the highest standards. We’ll never compromise on that.

“Customers are also looking to M&S to help make those family meals together more special, and more affordable.

“Our Dine In is all about that – restaurant quality food at a fraction of the price. We’re determined to offer families a rotating menu of Dine Ins that excite the whole family, whether it’s a Friday Pizza Night or a Tex Mex Tuesday.”