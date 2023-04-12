National Savings and Investment (NS&I) have announced the April 2023 Premium Bonds winners.

More than 50 people across Wales won prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.

Two lucky winners took home the top prize of £100,000 - bond numbers 432RM488271 and 434HA093624.

Here’s what one of our £1 million jackpot winners - who won with just over £4,000 invested in Premium Bonds - had to say about their big win 👇 pic.twitter.com/aYYUQRXqFu — nsandi (@nsandi) February 21, 2023

Bond 432RM488271 was valued at £20,000 and was bought in January 2021 with an overall holding of £30,000.

While bond 434HA093624 was valued at £14,000 and also purchased in January 2021 with an overall holding of £49,100.

Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in April

Every month two winners take home £1 million.

There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.

Two bond numbers in Wales won £100,000, while six won £50,000 prizes.

Here is a full rundown of the winners and what prizes they were awarded:

£100,000 - 2 Welsh winners

£50,000 - 6

£25,000 - 8

£10,000 - 11

£5000 - 32

How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?





To find out if you have won a prize in April on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.

Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings.

Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number, or 8 digits followed by a letter.

Prize draws are conducted every month.