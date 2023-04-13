Gwent Police needs to improve the service it provides to the public in answering and attending calls and identifying vulnerable callers, the police inspectorate has said.

The issues raised, the inspectors say, could lead to victims losing confidence and becoming disengaged with the policing process.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Gwent Police’s performance across eight areas of policing.

What was the Gwent Police inspection for?





The areas Gwent Police were being judged on were:

Preventing crime;

Managing offenders;

Treatment of the public;

Developing a positive workplace;

Good use of resources;

Investigating crime;

Protecting vulnerable people;

Responding to the public.

HMICFRS found Gwent Police was ‘good’ in two areas, ‘adequate’ in three areas, ‘requires improvement’ in two areas, and ‘inadequate’ in one area.

Where has Gwent Police been found as inadequate?





Responding to the public - inadequate;

Investigating crime - requires improvement;

Protecting vulnerable people - require improvement.

HMICFRS said the force was inadequate at quickly answering emergency calls and attending incidents.

It added that too often the force failed to give appropriate crime prevention or safety advice to callers waiting for officers to arrive.

The inspectors said: "Call handlers don’t answer emergency calls quickly enough.

"On many occasions, they don’t carry out thorough risk assessments when crime and incidents are reported to the control room.

"Too often, the force doesn’t meet its own published time frames for attending incidents and doesn’t give appropriate crime prevention or safety advice to callers who are waiting for officers to arrive.

"This means that evidence gathering opportunities may be lost and investigations compromised."

What is Gwent Police doing well?





Preventing crime;

Managing offenders.

The inspectors said: "Neighbourhood policing teams work well with partners, such as housing and health, social services and community safety teams, to solve problems and improve the quality of life for communities.

"Crime prevention and reduction is based on analysis and intelligence to make sure the force uses its resources effectively."

HMICFRS also praised the force for some promising early intervention initiatives with young people, and its investment in novel approaches to help people feel safer in public places.

What has Gwent Police said about the report?





Responding to the report, Gwent Police chief constable Pam Kelly said she was pleased by the positive aspects of the report, but added: “We acknowledge that there are matters that we need to improve upon."

“In the current climate of scrutiny over officer standards of behaviour we’re heartened that inspectors acknowledged active leadership to promote strong ethical standards and acceptable behaviour, including the importance of reporting misconduct within the force," she said.

“We acknowledge that there are matters that we need to improve upon, and coupled with investment in new technology in our purpose built control room, our improvement programme is already under way.”

Chief Constable Pam Kelly's full response to the report

“I am pleased that HMICFRS has identified that we are good at preventing crime and anti-social behaviour and that we have a good understanding of the issues our communities face.

“Our problem-solving approach through initiatives such as We Don’t Buy Crime and Safer Streets are also positively acknowledged.

“Gwent Police has one of the highest new joiner rates in the country; with this young and developing workforce we’re determined to ensure that we provide the best possible service to our communities and we fully acknowledge our areas for improvement.

“The inspection also found that we work well to protect children and adults who are at risk of criminal exploitation and modern-day slavery.

“In the current climate of scrutiny over officer standards of behaviour we’re heartened that inspectors acknowledged active leadership to promote strong ethical standards and acceptable behaviour, including the importance of reporting misconduct within the force.

"We acknowledge that there are matters that we need to improve upon, and coupled with investment in new technology in our purpose built control room, our improvement programme is already under way."