Gary Richards, 48, has been reported as missing after leaving his home address in Cefn Hengoed at around 5.45pm on Monday, April 10.

Gwent Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Richards is described as around 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build with short grey hair and stubble on his chin.

He has a scar above his eye and several tattoos, including a full sleeve on one arm and a geisha on his side.

Mr Richards has known links to Pontypridd and believed to be driving a black Honda Civic.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2300115821.

"Gary is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."