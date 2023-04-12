The deadline for applying for permission to hold a party in Newport is this Sunday, April 16.

Applications also close for parties in Monmouthshire today - Wednesday, April 12 - while anyone hoping to hold a party in Blaenau Gwent has until next Friday, April 21.

The deadline for applications for Torfaen and Caerphilly has already passed.

If a road closure is required for the party an application for this must be made to the relevant local authority. People who plan to offer alcohol for free do not need a licence, but anyone planning to sell drinks or hot food between 11pm and 5am is required to apply for a Temporary Event Notice (TEN).

Gambling regulations do not apply to events including a tombola or raffle tickets sold on the day, with prizes worth no more than £500 in total.

PA (Image: PA)

Charles will become King Charles II on May 6. Picture: PA

But if tickets are sold in advance then licensing as a Small Society Lottery is needed.

Applications for street parties can be found on the relevant local council’s website. Applications will be considered based on safety, suitability of the road and other closures in the area.

Applications must include details of the event including location, time, the number of people attending, and if access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained.

A brief description of properties impacted must also be included. Road closures will only be permitted between 10am and 8pm.

If an application is approved, the council will cover the cost of appropriate traffic management measures for the closure.

The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, with a Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7, at Windsor Castle with celebrations ending on Monday, May 8.

All pubs across England and Wales are allowed to extend their opening hours to 1am to celebrate the occasion.