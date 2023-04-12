Stewart McGinn, 30, was last seen near his home address in Monmouth at around 1pm on Tuesday, April 11.

Gwent Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Mr McGinn is described as being around six foot tall. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black jumper and black trainers.

Mr McGinn also has links to Cardiff.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300115636.

"Stewart is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."