Police are investigating the alleged incident, which reportedly happened outside Pill Harriers Social Club in Bellevue Terrace at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 5.

A 28-year-old man was reportedly approached by three teenage boys outside the club, who threatened him with a knife and took his wallet and phone.

The victim sustained a minor injury to his hand.

A 14-year-old boy from Newport was arrested in connection with the incident and later released on police bail.

Officers would now like to speak to these boys, as well as a taxi driver, who were in the area at the time, and may be able to help their enquiries.

The police want to speak to the men pictured (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “If you witnessed anything or have any information, you believe may help our investigation, please call 101, or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300109445.

“Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”