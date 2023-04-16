A FORMER Newport city centre nightclub is now up for grabs after a complete redevelopment into upmarket apartments.
The building, in Griffin Street, near Newport Market, once housed the Bank nightclub, which later became Revolution.
These days, the space is occupied by 11 brand new apartments, which are being advertised for sale by Rightmove.
One of the apartments, a one-bed two-floor apartment, is being advertised with a guide price of £140,000.
However, all 11 are up for grabs, with the listing explaining that the current vendor is open to selling all of the apartments to an investor.
There are a mix of one and two-bed properties in the complex.
The listing says that the apartments boast "superb access to the city".
"An apartment in Griffin Executive Apartments," they say, "places you at the heart of the action while also offering you a modern, comfortable retreat away from all the hustle and bustle."
To find out more about potentially moving into a piece of Newport's nightlife heritage, or to arrange a viewing, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/126258233
