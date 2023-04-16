From independent cocktail bars, chain restaurants or pubs, there's a great selection of mouth-watering food starting from as little as £5. Here's some fantastic restaurants which are accessible to all with affordable items on the menu.

The Pod

Located on the banks of the River Usk at Clarence Place, The Pod specialises in gin, cocktails and street food as well as Sunday lunch. Boasting 'street food at its best', menu items include mouth-watering burgers served with toppings such as bacon jam, pulled beef or homemade salsa served in brioche buns with fries on the side. There's also roasted pork belly with a sticky sauce, pad Thai, an Indian street food platter and dirty nachos. Prices start from as little as £9 for a tandoori chicken tika pita served with fresh salad and mint yogurt dressing. Street food is served on Thursday, 4pm to 9pm, Friday 4pm to 9.30pm and Saturday midday to 9.30pm. The venue also has Sunday lunch, burger Wednesdays, has 'party pods' for special occasions and cocktail offers.

The Pod in Newport

Harvester Newport

Famous for its grilled meats and salad bar, Harvester has a great selection of deals right now to make eating out affordable. As well as seasonal offers there are kids, breakfast, lunch, evening and Sunday meal deals. On the lunch deal, for example, you can get a two or three-course deal, from Monday to Friday, between 11.30am and 5pm, from £11.49. Starters include garlic bread, breaded mushrooms, nachos or soup. Mains include burgers, chicken, gammon, salmon fishcakes, scampi and camembert with cherry tomato tartlet as well as balanced bowls for the health conscious. Polish off a sundae, waffle or treacle sponge for dessert.

Harvester Malpas Road, Newport

Drago Lounge, Friars Walk

This relaxed bar and restaurant has something for everyone on its all-day food menu including vegan and gluten free options. Grab a bacon butty brunch for as little as £5.25, full breakfast for £9.95 or triple-stacked buttermilk pancakes for £9.25. There are flatbreads with chicken, falafel or honey roast beetroot starting from as little as £8.25. A wide variety of burgers are sold with slaw and sides while the tapas is a bargain at three generous portions for £12.50.

Las Iguanas, Friars Walk

This has a menu packed with Latin American delights including taco sharing boards, nachos, gambas, quesadillas and empanadas. Look out for the bottomless brunch offer where you can enjoy a brunch dish with prosecco, cocktails or beer for two hours from £31.95 per person. Delicious options include chilli, Bahian chicken curry bowl, beach cheeseburger or veggie stacked fries. Continue the fun in the bar with a wide range of cocktails and pitchers.

Inside Newport's Las Iguanas

The Dragonfly

This country pub on the edge of Newport has a menu packed with hearty classics such as hunter's chicken, lasagne, gammon and fish and chips, as well as cask ale, wine and British gin. There are a number of different menus and offers to choose from but savers may be interested in the lunch time fixed menu. The menu is priced at £15.50 for two courses or £19.50 for three courses, Monday to Thursday. On the menu is gammon, steak frites, a rich lasagne, a vegetable curry, pizza and salads. Among the starters is deep fried brie bites or creamy garlic mushrooms. Puddings include mini vanilla creme brulee, mini apple, blackcurrant and cherry crumble or a mini double chocolate brownie.

Newport Market

Newport Market's food court offers a wide variety of affordable and delicious food including Malaysian and Italian inspired foods and Greek Souvlaki, craft beer and cocktails. The food court is closed on Monday and Tuesday but open Wednesday to Saturday, midday to 10pm and Sunday, midday to 5pm, although the Academy Bar times may differ. Food stalls include The Cheesecake Guy, Pie Royale, Flour & Ash pizza, Meat the Greek, Bab Haus Mex, The Italian Job, Supa Thai Vegan, The Greedy Bear, Burger Boyz and Seven Lucky Gods. Bars include Sip and Academy.

Academy bar in Newport Market

TGI Fridays

Are you a fan of America food such as burgers, grills or sticky chicken wings? Then Fridays in Friars Walk is a great option with plenty of deals on offer. Firstly, there's the tuck in for £10 where you can get an appetizer, crispy fries and endless refills of soda. And the options are delicious including sesame chicken and corn dog dippers. There's also the option to build a two course meal with your choice of appetizer and mains from £20, Monday to all day Friday. Other offers include two courses from £20, two for one on cocktails and a bottomless brunch.

TGI Fridays in Newport's Friars Walk