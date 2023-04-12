Mitchell Bock’s mum Melanie Aldridge, 50, brought her son an ice bath because she heard it helped with mental health.

The Caerphilly man, 30, said he was “in a very bad place at the time” and the swimming has helped turn a “switch off in his brain.”

Mitchell took to taking icy dips in January (Image: Mitchell Bock)

Mitchell Bock took to taking icy dips in January. Picture: Mitchell Bock

Mr Bock said: “After a few days of cold water swimming I was waking up and the sadness was slowly going.

“I really thought it was all a load of rubbish, but it really does work.

“I have an ice bath which me and my stepdad Mike use.

“He comes with me on a lot of my dips, we’ve been to waterfalls, in the sea etc so it’s been a big help him doing it with me.

Mitchell in the water (Image: Mitchell Bock)

Mitchell Bock in the water. Picture: Mitchell Bock

“On top of that I’ve met some amazing friends doing this. Me and my friend Cariad do a lot of dips together as she loves it as well.”

Finance worker Mr Bock said he has battled with his mental health for the past 10 years, and last year he had attempted suicide.

He feels his new hobby has been more beneficial to him than anti-depressant medication.

The icy water has helped the Caerphilly man's mental health (Image: Mitchell Bock)

The icy water has helped the Caerphilly man's mental health. Picture: Mitchell Bock

“There’s a lot of science behind it," he said. "Your body releases a lot of good hormones because of the cold is the short version.

“For me it helps me reset, if I’ve had a bad day, I go into the cold and it’s like it washes it away.

“Going in the cold is tough, being able to push through that is powerful and I’ve been able to apply it to other areas of my life.

“I would recommend it to anyone, it’s changed my life."

“I’ve been on Antidepressant for most of my adult life, they have never really done anything for me and I’ve been on a few.

The Caerphilly man has stopped taking his anti-anxiety medication (Image: Mitchell Bock)

Mitchell Bock in a ice bath. Picture: Mitchell Bock

To those struggling with their mental health Mr Bock said: “Three months ago I would just wish every day away and didn’t want to be here.

"Fast forward to now and I don’t have enough hours in the day.

“Your best days are just around the corner so if you’re having a tough time at the moment, please know it will pass.”

Mr Bock documents his journey on his Instagram @mitch_bock and TikTok @mitchbock.