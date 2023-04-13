A MAN will stand trial this summer after he pleaded not guilty to a number of alleged domestic violence offences against his girlfriend.
Kaine Peterson, 23, from Newport denies intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threatening a person with a knife and assault by beating.
He has also pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer.
Peterson, of Jenkins Street, is due to go on trial on August 29 with the case expected to last three to four days.
The defendant was remanded in custody after he appeared before Judge Jeremy Jenkins at Cardiff Crown Court.
