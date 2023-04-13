Shaun Wakefield, 46, was arrested following what Gwent Police described as a “disturbance” at flats in the Maindee area at Fairoak Court, off Fairoak Avenue.

The defendant is accused of possessing an imitation firearm – an air rifle – with intent to cause fear of violence last week on Wednesday, April 5.

Wakefield also faces allegations of threatening a woman with a kitchen knife, making a threat to kill her and criminal damage recklessly endangering life at a property owned by Melin Homes housing association.

The defendant, of Fairoak Court, Newport is due to appear before the crown court on May 9.