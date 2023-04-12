FIREFIGHTERS used thermal imaging cameras to reinspect the area after a fire broke out on a busy main road in Gwent yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services received reports of a fire on Hafod-Yr-Ynys Road in Crumlin at 1.31pm yesterday, Tuesday, April 11.
Images circulating on social media report the fire was located at the car wash at the old petrol station in Hafodyrynys.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from New Inn, Aberbargoed, Abertillery and Maindee Fire and Rescue Stations attended the scene.
“A stop message was received at approximately 4.51pm.
“Crews later reinspected the scene using a thermal imaging camera as a safety precaution.”
Fire on Hafod-Yr-Ynys Road, Crumlin. Picture: Kerri Birkby
Gwent Police were also in attendance and assisted with traffic management.
The fire caused the road to be closed in both directions from The Old Washery Turnoff into Old Crumlin Rd to the Hafodrynys Inn.
Stagecoach service 21 was diverted from Pontypool to Brynmawr due to the fire.
At approximately 4pm yesterday the road re-opened in both directions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here