Emergency services received reports of a fire on Hafod-Yr-Ynys Road in Crumlin at 1.31pm yesterday, Tuesday, April 11.

Images circulating on social media report the fire was located at the car wash at the old petrol station in Hafodyrynys.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from New Inn, Aberbargoed, Abertillery and Maindee Fire and Rescue Stations attended the scene.

“A stop message was received at approximately 4.51pm.

“Crews later reinspected the scene using a thermal imaging camera as a safety precaution.”

Fire on Hafod-Yr-Ynys Road, Crumlin (Image: Kerri Birkby)

Fire on Hafod-Yr-Ynys Road, Crumlin. Picture: Kerri Birkby

Gwent Police were also in attendance and assisted with traffic management.

The fire caused the road to be closed in both directions from The Old Washery Turnoff into Old Crumlin Rd to the Hafodrynys Inn.

Stagecoach service 21 was diverted from Pontypool to Brynmawr due to the fire.

At approximately 4pm yesterday the road re-opened in both directions.