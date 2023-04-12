The multi-agency operation at Gelligaer Common led by the RSPCA lasted two days.

One bay mare was put to sleep because of “serious health issues” and to “prevent further suffering.”

The RSPCA is now appealing for information to find out who these ponies belong to.

RSPCA inspector, Christine McNeil, said: “We’d like to reassure the public that these ponies are being well looked after and are receiving treatment.

“It is very sad to see the welfare issues these ponies face.

Ponies that were rescued from the common in March (Image: RSPCA)

“Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, and quote 1032550.

“As ever we’re very grateful for the support from the local authority and other equine charities from the National Equine Welfare Council for pulling together to help them.”

Officers from the RSPCA, Caerphilly County Borough Council and other members of the National Equine Welfare Council (NEWC) - Redwings, World Horse Welfare, The British Horse Society, The Donkey Sanctuary, Bransby Horses and Horseworld joined forces on April 4 and 5.

The action by the charities is the fourth operation in eight weeks.

The RSPCA confirmed to the Argus last week that the ponies welfare is a “priority “and that they “are in a place of safety.”

The ponies were removed due to concerns for their welfare (Image: RSPCA)

National Equine Welfare Council director Kirsty Withnall said: “This operation at Gelligaer Common was another prime example of our strong partnership working, and what we can achieve together for animal welfare.

“If you are aware of any of the owners of these ponies, we urge you to contact the RSPCA.”

In March the RSPCA removed 12 ponies from Gelligaer Common on welfare grounds - with one having to be put to sleep to end its suffering.

The ponies removed were a bay mare with a brown foal, a grey mare with a bay foal, a bay mare with a bay foal and a bay youngster, a chestnut mare, a grey mare and a grey roan foal and an orphan chestnut foal.

RSPCA Cymru has today launched a new report highlighting an “urgent need” to regulate animal welfare establishments.

RSPCA head of public affairs David Bowles said: “While many owners of sanctuaries and other animal welfare establishments do an amazing job for animal welfare, the lack of regulation and oversight has long been a major concern for the RSPCA.

“Our officers have too often dealt with situations that have spiralled out of control - with capacity, governance and financial issues all a reality for many sanctuaries; demonstrating the urgent need for regulation.”