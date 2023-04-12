Dave Foxford, 53, is landlord of the Coach and Horses on Welsh Street in the Monmouthshire town. He spent 16 years in the Army as a PTI from Devon & Dorset Regiment which was disbanded and is now 1 Rifles based at Beachley, near Chepstow.

His partner Lisa Philpot said: "Dave and I are always looking for ways to raise money for military charities. He did the Torquay half last July which inspired me to take up running having never run on my life.

"I've now completed the Bristol 10k and park runs in Clevedon, Exmouth, Jersey and Bude.

"Our mutual target is £4,000 and we've so far raised £1,700."

If you could like to support the couple the links to their fundraising are 2023tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/lisa-philpot and events.soldierscharity.org/fundraisers/davidfoxford-brown/londonmarathon2023.