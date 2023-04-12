The event was in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

As well as selling out in record time, it raised £640 towards life-changing heart and circulatory research.

Alyson Waite and Ian Bode, who founded Port Electro in 2017 and have since organised many electro / alternative club nights, were pleased to support the BHF after losing a friend to a heart condition.

The club nights have generously supported many charities in the last six years and raised thousands of pounds in doing so.

The organisers have an ongoing support of the BHF and its life-saving research, in memory of their friend and fellow music fan.

In Wales around 340,000 people are living with the daily burden of heart and circulatory diseases. That’s more than cancer and dementia combined and costs the NHS more than £622 million a year in Wales.

BHF Cymru are the single biggest independent funder of heart and circulatory research in Wales.

Carys Jenkins, BHF fundraising manager, said: “We are so grateful to Alyson and Ian and the Port Electro team for their ongoing support.

"The success of the Port Electro nights shows how people coming together for an evening of music, connection and fun can also be a great way to help fund world-leading heart research. We can’t thank them enough for their continued generosity.

"For more than 60 years the public’s generosity has funded BHF research that has turned ideas that once seemed like ‘science fiction’ into treatments and cures that save lives every day.

"But dozens of families will still lose loved ones too soon and millions of people are still waiting for the next breakthrough.

"It’s only through donations and fundraising from the public that we can continue to fund this research. With your help, we’ll keep blood flowing, hearts beating and families together for longer.”