You can’t just use any ID - Passports are the preferred option but, for example, you could also use a driving licence or PASS Card as well – all of which cost money.

But in Blaenau Gwent 25 per cent of people do not have a passport, while in Wales as a whole this stands at 18.8 per cent.

The area's MP Nick Smith has criticised the new rules, calling it “a solution without a problem".

And Jess Blair, director of the Electoral Reform Society Cymru, added: “The government’s own figures estimate around 100,000 people lack recognisable photographic ID in Wales.

“While there are no elections in Wales requiring voter ID this year, we are concerned that when the times comes many people will find themselves unable to vote unless they take steps to acquire the necessary ID.”

If you do not have valid ID, there is an alternative.

You can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate up to seven days before an election, if:

You do not have a form of valid photo ID;

The name on your ID is not the same as on the electoral register;

The picture on your ID is unrecognisable.

These certificates are free but “hardly anybody is aware of” them, according to Mr Smith.

Mr Smith said he was particularly concerned about young voter suppression.

“There are alternative IDs but these are more for older voters and less for younger voters," he said.

“How disappointing would it be if you’ve just turned 18 and you want to participate in a general election, it’s your first-time voting, you get to the polling station, and you’re turned away?

“People shouldn’t be cut off from participating in these elections because of this barrier. I’m afraid people might get turned away and not come back.”

As the new rules have been put in place by the UK Government, they apply only to UK General Elections and by-elections for Parliamentary constituencies, as well as Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

The rules do not apply to devolved elections in Wales, including general or local Senedd elections, and council elections.