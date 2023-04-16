Boasting a “large, gated driveway, stables for several horses and space for several vehicles” the property has a £600,000 price tag and is on sale with Yopa.

Set in beautiful surroundings the three-bedroom property has views that “need to be seen to be believed.”

Stables for horses (Image: Yopa)

The cottage, which has many of the original features, stands in six acres of land and comes complete with its own workshop and barn.

Just to the right of the front door is a cosy lounge area with original stone fireplace with a wood burner. French doors lead to the large patio area.

Outside the cottage (Image: Yopa)

In the reception room you will find an original brick/stone fireplace with wood burner with original wooden beamed ceiling complete with wood flooring. There is large double glazed window to the front of the property.

Sitting area (Image: Yopa)

The “unique and modern multi aspect kitchen” comes with “quality wooden flooring and spotlights.” You will also find an AGA style double oven and ceramic splashback tiles.

The kitchen leads to the rear garden via a UPVC door.

Upstairs you will find a spacious bathroom equipped with a waterfall shower equipped, a hand basin and toilet and tiles from the floor to ceiling.

The master double room is described as having a “quality carpet, emulsion walls and skimmed ceilings throughout.” Bedrooms two and three also boast the same features.

One of the bedrooms (Image: Yopa)

The front of the property boasts parking for lots of cars as well as stables, also side access to the rear garden.

Perfect for summer the large patio area looks out over the valley.

The spacious driveway (Image: Yopa)

Brought to market by Yopa, South Wales, the cottage is on the market for a guide price of £600,000

It can be viewed on Yopa here.