A GWENT parent was fined more than £1,300 for failing to send their sons to school.

They were prosecuted by Newport council after the teenage boys skipped classes between the start of the academic year last September and this January.

At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, the parent was fined £1,320 and must pay a £528 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

The total amount of £1,968 has to be paid by May 2.