DANIELLA WILLIAMS, 19, of Parc Row, Tredegar must pay £1,322 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale, on December 21, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE ROBINSON, 29, of Kemys Fawr Close, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Shaftesbury Street, Newport on October 31, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOEL SANDERCOCK, 35, of Ysguborwen, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHARLENE CHRISTENSEN, 38, of Aberthaw Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for 14 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bristol Road, Gloucester on December 28, 2022.

She must pay £268 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMANTHA JONES, 40, of Riverside Drive, Pontypool must pay £428 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for dropping a cigarette at the Lidl supermarket car park in Brynmawr on October 3, 2022.

JAYNE SHORT, 57, of Lewis Close, Newport must pay £428 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for dropping a cigarette at the Tesco supermarket car park in Abertillery on October 5, 2022.

HANNAH JAYNE WARWICK, aged 29, Dafalog Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 on Pleasant View, Tirphil on September 22, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID LAURIE, 39, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Fields Road on November 14, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROSS MORGAN, 24, of Rhoslan, Tredegar must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the A4047 in Ebbw Vale when a tyre had the ply or cord exposed on September 8, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHANIEL REAMES, 42, of Lower Garn Terrace, Blaenavon must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool on November 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ELISEI IOAN COVACI, 21, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay £1,322 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Corporation Road on November 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.