Sparkle will be running two weekly Play Clubs at Caerphilly Children’s Centre for children between five and 11 with disabilities and/or developmental difficulties.

The clubs, led by trained supervisors, will support children with a range of diagnoses, including autism, ADHD, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, Downs syndrome, and various genetic and other conditions.

The children have profound needs due to their disabilities, with many requiring one-to-one or even two-to-one support, are non-verbal, or have significant communication difficulties. Some have medical conditions which require constant monitoring, medication, and specialist equipment.

Sparkle’s goal is that the children and their families are fully supported and able to participate in valued childhood experiences, with access to the same range of opportunities, life experiences, activities, and community services as any other child and their family.

They provide leisure activities and clubs equipped to support children and young people with complex needs that are not otherwise available in the community. Without Sparkle’s services, young people are more at risk of being isolated and missing out on valuable childhood experiences.

The clubs will take place weekly on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings. Sessions are largely child-led and common activities include sensory play, skills development through craft activities and basic cooking and active play using the playground and covered outside area for games and sports.

There is a small charge for the 1.5 hour play session to secure the child’s place in the club and to ensure they are being fully utilised, but a hardship fund is in place to ensure no child is denied access to the services.

In its most recent annual survey, the charity found 92 per cent of families felt their child had gained confidence by attending Sparkle, with 87 per cent saying their child had developed new skills (including social skills) while 77 per cent had made new friends.

The grant from South Wales Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families, and friends, from across England and Wales.

Ian Edwards, Sparkle fundraising manager, said: “We’re very grateful to South Wales Freemasons for their generous grant which will provide a play facility for local children with very complex disabilities that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the Caerphilly area. It gives the children a chance to have fun, make friends and learn important social skills.”

Phil Saunders, from South Wales Freemasons, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to support Sparkle with their hugely important play clubs for local children with disabilities and developmental difficulties. It’s not just the children who will benefit as the time they spend at the clubs will allow their parents to have a regular break giving them a chance to spend time with non-disabled brothers and sisters.”