Having donated warm clothes, financial support, transport and supported their children’s Christmas party, the rotary club felt it could do more.

A spokesman for the club said: "Every day the world learns of a new tragedy in Ukraine. The people often receive just three hours electricity daily, clearly insufficient to combat temperatures down to minus 18 degrees.

"Therefore, much of Ukraine remains in darkness without light, without fresh water, without heating and without internet which is so vital for communication.

"Water supply pumps stop, sewage waste pumps stop, lifesaving hospital equipment stops. One maternity hospital recently had no power in temperatures of minus 16 degrees for two weeks. This situation is unimaginable to us.

"We therefore initiated an appeal to provide lifesaving generators directly to the people in Ukraine. A member of our neighbouring Newent Rotary Club agreed to supply the generators and transport them quickly to Ukraine.

"With a Cheptow Rotary Club donation, together with money raised by our campaign totalling more than £5,000, we have been able to support a consignment of silent 3.8kw generators and still more are on order.

"These were requested directly by the Ukrainian Association and are now already in use at community centres, medical units and schools. Before the shipment left the collection point in Hereford, adaptors and other items like power-bank torches and teddy bears were added to the consignment."

Chepstow Rotary is a small, friendly club established 50 years ago encompassing Chepstow, Caldicot and nearby villages trying to help both local and international causes.

Members from all walks of life are welcome with the express aim of helping others - in local schools, groups, charities.