Developer Davies and Jones Construction has put forward plans to build 44 homes on land near Trinant Sports and Social Club, off Conway Road.

Despite objections from animal welfare charity Socelex, which is adjacent to the sports club and has been running for 42 years, outline planning permission was granted at a committee meeting on Wednesday, April 12.

Prior to the decision, John Colliver of Socelex, urged the committee members to think about the impact the development would have on the safety of the injured and abandoned animals they look after.

Agent Phil Williams, speaking on behalf of Davies and Jones Construction, said the objector hadn’t put forward any evidence the sanctuary would be impacted.

Independent councillor for Blackwood, Nigel Dix, said Mr Colliver knew what was best for the animals. He also criticised the use of a greenfield site for the development.

Labour councillor Shane Williams, who represents Cefn Fforest and Pengam, also said he had “serious concerns” about the development and its effect on the environment.

The use of a greenfield site is justified in the report because the development will provide “much-needed contribution to the housing supply”.

The developer has said 29 of the homes will be affordable and 15 will be sold on the general market. A new road will need to be built through the sports club’s site to access the homes.

Council officers have raised concerns in relation to placemaking, layout and trees. Ryan Thomas, planning services manager at the council, said these would be dealt with in the reserved matter application.

Eight members voted in favour of the development, four against and one abstention.