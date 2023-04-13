The former One Direction singer revealed last year he would be playing one show at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on June 20 as part of the final leg of his Love On Tour.

Now, due to popular demand, he has now added a second date in Cardiff, on June 21, and has released additional tickets for his previously sold-out June 20 concert.

Extra dates and tickets have also been released for his shows in Coventry, Edinburgh and London.

Styles is being supported on his Love On Tour by 2023 Brit and Grammy Award winners Wet Leg.

How to get Harry Styles tickets for his Cardiff show

Tickets for Harry Styles' two concerts in Cardiff are available now at the Live Nation website.

Prices range from £74.35, which is the cheapest general admission ticket available, to £352.60 which gets you a Jonny's Place Pod standing ticket.

Harry Styles Love On Tour 2023 date and venues

Building Society Arena, Coventry - May 22

CBuilding Society Arena, Coventry - May 23

BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - May 26

BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - May 27

Wembley Stadium, London - June 13

Wembley Stadium, London - June 14

Wembley Stadium, London - June 16

Wembley Stadium, London - June 17

Principality Stadium, Cardiff - June 20

Principality Stadium, Cardiff - June 21

Tickets are available to buy via the Live Nation website listed above.