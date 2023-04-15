Thorn Falcon is a detached property with four bedrooms and four bathrooms which is currently being marketed by Mr and Mrs Clarke – for £1,500,000.

The house is more than 3,000 square foot in size, plus there is half an acre of garden for people to enjoy (when the Welsh weather allows it).

Wrapped around the home – which uses a palette of greys and whites on the exterior and in the interior – is an enormous patio suitable for entertaining, al fresco dining, and lounging in the summer months.

There are steps which lead down to the half an acre of garden which is ideal for children (and pets) to run around in, plus there is a garage which is accessible from the front of the house and the patio area.

Currently the garage is used as a state-of-the-art gym and dog grooming area, but the possibilities for this space are limitless.

The property itself is modern, sleek, and stylish. The kitchen has plenty of integrated appliances ideal for a range of culinary options.

It includes an AGA, marble worktops, and charcoal cabinets – plus a central island to sit at and tuck into food. Alternatively, there is an open aspect to the dining area.

The kitchen – plus the living room – also boasts a log burner to add a cosy feel to the property.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms – including two en-suites – which have ample storage space.

The master bedroom includes a modern en-suite bathroom with a free-standing curved bathtub, plus his and hers sinks.

All four bedrooms are clean and modern, offering plenty of light – one is currently used as a home office but has potential for a range of other uses.

The family bathroom – also based upstairs – has clean lines, soothing colours, and modern fittings.

