Yahya Solak, 30, admitted the charge before his trial was due to start at Cardiff Crown Court.

The offence was committed in a Mercedes A-Class car on October 25, 2021.

Solak’s case was adjourned until May 30 for a pre-sentence report.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, warned the defendant that all sentencing option would be open.

Solak, of Rugby Road, Newport was granted conditional bail and the court imposed an interim driving ban.